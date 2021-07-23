LONDON, ONT. -- The union representing correctional officers at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre says more needs to be done to protect its members from threats outside the jail’s walls.

A rally outside the facility Saturday prompted the call for help to the province’s Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, who has since pledged to meet with union leadership and visit the jail.

“The burnouts that were happening, and the bikes, in one case there was a motorcycle that was right up against the front door. And I mean, like I can only say this is very alarming,” said OPSEU Executive Chad Oldfield in livestreamed news conference Friday.

The union is asking that Jones do something after what they describe as “outlaw motorcycle clubs” threatening and intimidating jail staff.

“There’s a line that can’t be crossed,” said Oldfield. “Damaging our cars, spitting at us, threats and insults. You know I mean the threats over social media, it’s very alarming.”

The events stem from the death of inmate Brandon Marchant, who was found unresponsive in his cell July 3. The 32-year-old later died in hospital. The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said it would be irresponsible for him to comment on the circumstances of the death, but said the facts need to come out.

“We need a thorough investigation to get all the facts and perhaps find a way forward to work with families, which local has done in the past, and hopefully the family can heal, and hopefully they can find what they deem to be justice.”

In a letter to OPSEU Friday, Jones said her government is taking the situation “extremely seriously.” It has hired extra police to be on site, and brought in a trauma counsellor for staff.

The letter went on to say, “Deputy Solicitor General of Correctional Services, Karen Ellis, will attend EMDC to talk with staff and ensure that we are implementing all the necessary measures and supports to ensure their safety. I am also in the process of making plans to meet with staff at EMDC.”

Thomas said he’s encouraged. “She has committed to go down to the jail, so to me that’s a very positive sign.”

In the meantime, London police confirm a number of complaints are being investigated.

“Currently we have a number of investigations on the go,” said media spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough. “We can say that there have been reports of threats, harrassment and intimidation. And right now while there have been no arrests made, we can say that those investigations are ongoing.”

Bough said police are also investigating damage to an outside wall of the jail. She said arrests will be made if warranted. She added that so far daily demonstrations outside the jail throughout this week have been peaceful.