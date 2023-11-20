Soggy Tuesday in store as low pressure system makes its way to the Forest City

London’s stretch of sunny and warm autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.

According to Environment Canada, winds will be sustained at 30 km/h on Monday night with a few clouds and a temperature hovering near 0 C.

On Tuesday, London can expect cloudy skies with rain beginning in the morning. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with a high of 7 C.

Tuesday night will see periods of rain ending after midnight, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight temperature will stay steady at 7 C.

For the middle of the workweek, the sunshine returns with a mix of sun and cloud, and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The daytime high will reach 4 C.

On Wednesday night, there will be cloudy periods will the low will dip down to 1 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: A few clouds. Wind east 30 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain beginning in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.