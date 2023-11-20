LONDON
London

    • Soggy Tuesday in store as low pressure system makes its way to the Forest City

    London’s stretch of sunny and warm autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.

    According to Environment Canada, winds will be sustained at 30 km/h on Monday night with a few clouds and a temperature hovering near 0 C.

    On Tuesday, London can expect cloudy skies with rain beginning in the morning. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with a high of 7 C.

    Tuesday night will see periods of rain ending after midnight, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight temperature will stay steady at 7 C.

    For the middle of the workweek, the sunshine returns with a mix of sun and cloud, and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The daytime high will reach 4 C.

    On Wednesday night, there will be cloudy periods will the low will dip down to 1 C.

     

    Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

    Monday night: A few clouds. Wind east 30 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain beginning in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 7.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News