Sobering new numbers for opioid overdoses among young people
Opioid-related deaths among teens and young adults in Ontario tripled from 2014 to 2021, while drug treatment rates significantly decreased, a new report shows.
They are numbers that some might find startling, but not Pathrena Anderson.
In 2020, at the age of 33, the Aylmer, Ont. resident found herself in the hospital after overdosing on cocaine that was laced with fentanyl.
She said she was scared straight.
“And when I got out, I just like threw everything out,” she explained. “I took all my paraphernalia to the trash, I emptied my dope on the street to make sure that nobody else could get it. I was done with it.”
Research also suggests young people aren’t accessing treatment for opioid use disorder as much as older adults.
According to Ontario Drug Policy Research Network, just 37.1 per cent of teens and young adults who had an opioid use disorder and died from drugs had received any treatment in the last year of the analysis, compared to 48.6 of adults aged 25 to 44, the researchers found.
Jackie Moore, who volunteers at The Nameless, at street-based harm reduction non-profit facility in St. Thomas, Ont. said young people often get left behind.
“We’ve seen an increase in that inter-generational trauma and inter-generational substance use, inter-generational poverty,” she said. “We’re seeing huge gaps in supports and services that are available to them and the people that love them.”
The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, Public Health Ontario, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and non-profit research institute ICES were also involved in the project that analyzed provincial health-care and demographic data from 2014 to 2021 for the 15-to 24-year-old age group.
During that time, 752 young people died, there were 711 hospitalizations and 5,401 emergency department visits.
The alarming rise in opioid-related deaths in young people comes amid a push to establish supervised consumption sites in Elgin and Oxford counties.
Southwestern Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ninh Tran said it’s about saving lives.
“It’s the immediate impact,” he explained. “If someone overdoses there can be someone there right away to help them so you’re not having wait time, especially if they’re using alone.”
Health officials are currently seeking community partners and potential locations for supervised consumption sites.
