So long snow, and hello rain
If this past weekend’s blast of winter weather left you dreaming of warmer temperatures as you shovelled through mounds of snow, then perhaps some good news is on the way, as slightly above seasonal temperatures and rain are in London’s upcoming forecast.
According to Environment Canada, Tuesday’s forecast will see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures of – 6 C, feeling more like – 13 C with the wind chill.
Overnight Tuesday, the skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing rain. Temperatures will hold steady at – 8 C overnight, feeling like – 13 C with the wind chill.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, London can expect clearer skies during the day. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h but will gust to 50 km/h, making the high of 2 C feel like – 8 C in the morning.
Overnight Wednesday, skies will clear and the low will dip down to 1 C.
According to Environment Canada, Thursday is when the temperatures increase but a risk of rainfall ramps up, with the forecast calling for a high of 7 C and 30 per cent chance of rain.
Overnight Thursday, the chance of rainfall will increase to a 60 per cent chance of rain and a low of 6 C.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 9 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain. High of 3 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 4 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High of 5 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario, Quebec power outages persist, leaving thousands in the dark after Boxing Day
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
True scale of homelessness in Canada is being undercounted, experts say
The true scale of homelessness is being grossly undercounted in the official estimates, experts say, leading to a chronic underfunding of programs designed to help unhoused people.
Winter storms to blame for shortfall in blood and plasma donations, Canadian Blood Services says
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo
A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.
Windsor
-
Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.
-
Wallaceburg, Ont. man assaulted during break and enter
A resident of Wallaceburg was assaulted after he attempted to stop an intruder who had allegedly broken into his garage and was stealing his belongings, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Above seasonal temperatures, rain in Windsor’s forecast
If this past weekend’s blast of winter weather left you dreaming of warmer temperatures as you shovelled through mounds of snow, then perhaps some good news is on the way, as slightly above seasonal temperatures and rain are in Windsor’s upcoming forecast.
Barrie
-
Thousands remain without power in Parry Sound-Muskoka
Some residents in Parry Sound-Muskoka are continuing to deal with power outages as heavy snow continues to impact the region.
-
Snow squalls expected throughout the region
Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Northern Ontario
-
Top health-care priority in Canada should be to hire more doctors, nurses: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say hiring more health-care workers should be the country's top priority when it comes to changing the current system, a recent national survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
Northern Ont. researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
A researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archeology.
-
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported after fire on Wilbrod Street
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out at a three-storey building on Wilbrod Street in Sandy Hill.
-
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
-
Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy with snow tonight
There is a brief break from the snow today, with the chance of a bit of sunshine before more snow begins to fall.
Toronto
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
-
Distillery Winter Village to wrap up with 'spectacular' New Year's Eve celebration
The 2022 edition of the Distillery Winter Village will be going out with a bang.
-
New hospital program helps Toronto's homeless, cuts ambulance offload time
A Toronto hospital has opened a stand-alone clinic where paramedics can drop off homeless people who are intoxicated by alcohol so they can recover and then access services.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns
The union representing workers in Quebec's pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a 'catastrophic' breakdown in services.
-
More than 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 35,000 Tuesday morning as crews are trying to respond to about 1,600 different outages province-wide.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Airport chaos caused havoc over holidays
A ripple effect from winter storms caused chaos at airports over the holidays forcing some people’s Christmas’ to look a bit different this year.
-
N.B. emergency responders deliver warmth, safety during Christmas power outages
Emergency responders in parts of New Brunswick spent Christmas keeping people warm and safe, as power outages lingered for thousands.
Winnipeg
-
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
-
-
Winnipeg ringette all-star game hits the ice again after pandemic hiatus
Players are lacing up their skates once again for the Winnipeg Ringette League's annual All-Star Game and Skills Competition after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Footage of RCMP shooting in Strathmore shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
Edmonton
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Winter storms to blame for shortfall in blood and plasma donations, Canadian Blood Services says
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
-
Garneau condo garage damage causes burst pipes, limited heating: residents
Some residents inside a large condo in Garneau are dealing with heating issues, flooding and frozen pipes after they say the building's parking garage door was left open for nearly a month.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings due to adverse weather, warns more may follow
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, and warns more services may be suspended.
-
Vancouver closes parts of Stanley Park seawall ahead of forecasted storm surge, king tide
Stretches of the Stanley Park seawall are closed Tuesday as the city of Vancouver braces for potential flooding.
-
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.