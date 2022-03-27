Snowy weather returns with a vengeance

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Off lake snow squalls dropped as much as 10-15 centimetres of snow across parts of Bruce, Grey, Huron, and Perth counties, Sunday.

The snow and wind created slick road conditions which contributed to several crashes including one north of Bayfield.

Highway 21 from Port Elgin to Kincardine was closed for a large portion of the morning due to poor visibility.

The windy, snowy weather should not last for long as double digit day time highs return mid-week.