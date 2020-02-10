LONDON, ONT -- A snowy messy evening Sunday had provincial police in southwestern Ontario responding to at least 25 collisions, including one that shutdown the eastbound lanes of the 401.

By 8:20 p.m. OPP was reporting that they had responded to 25 collisions. It is not known what the final number was for the night.

One of those collisions was one involving multiple vehicles on highway 401 eastbound near Union Road.

That collision resulted in the eastbound lanes being closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Police have not reported any serious injuries in any of the crashes.