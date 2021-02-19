WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 61-year-old snowmobiler is lucky to be alive after hitting a tree near Tobermory.

The Grey-Bruce OPP say the operator lost control of his sled, leaving the trail before striking the tree.

The snowmobiler, who had to be airlifted to hospital, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police say they are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.