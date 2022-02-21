Advertisement
Snowmobile operator in Oxford County airlifted with non-life threatening injuries after crash
Published Monday, February 21, 2022 8:47AM EST
OPP snowmobile. (File image)
One person had to be airlifted following a single snowmobile crash in Oxford County Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to a rural address on Potters Road in Norwich Township around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
The lone rider was transported to a local hospital by Air Ornge with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP say their investigation is continuing.