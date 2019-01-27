

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for London and region.

It says snow will develop later Monday morning and persist into Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm are likely.

It says there may be an impact on the commute both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Warnings have also been issued east of London including Oxford, Brant, and Huron Perth.

Lambton, Elgin, Norfolk, Chatham-Kent, and Windsor-Essex remain under a Special Weather Statement.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Bruce Peninsula, the Owen Sound area and other parts of Grey and Bruce Counties.

This follows a day of snowqualls in that area which developed Sunday evening.