

CTV London





The snow is falling across the London region amid a snowfall warning from Environment Canada and a Cold Weather Alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Environment Canada is warning of total snowfall amounts around 15 cm for as the snow persists into Monday night.

The heavy snow is expected to impact the commute both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Warnings have also been issued east in Oxford, Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce while Lambton, Elgin, Norfolk, Chatham-Kent, and Windsor-Essex remain under a Special Weather Statement.

Meanwhile the health unit has issued its third Cold Weather Alert for the year, which will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

“This Cold Weather Alert is a little different from what we’ve already had this winter, as it will be in effect for several days, which means that we need to be even more vigilant about how to beat the cold,” Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU said in a statement.

Wind chill values of -18C are expected Monday night, then -23C at the coldest during the day on Tuesday, rising a bit on Wednesday before dipping back to -23C Wednesday night.