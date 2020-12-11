WINGHAM, ONT. -- If you’re a fan of the Snowbirds, you’ve got something to look forward to next summer.

Canada’s aerial acrobats will be coming to Hanover and Stratford.

The Snowbirds announced their 2021 schedule earlier this week, including stops in Hanover on June 22, and Stratford on Sept. 15.

Due to the pandemic, the Snowbirds schedule is clearly dependent on how each region is doing in relation to COVID-19. The Snowbirds say they’ll work with each air show to ensure the safest, most socially distanced spectacle, possible.

The Snowbirds were last in Hanover, flying out the Saugeen Municipal Airport in 2017, and in Stratford in 2014.

You can see the Snowbirds entire 2021 schedule here.