LONDON, ONT -- A large section of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, is under a Snow Squall Warning as a blast of winter gets set to hit the region.

Environment Canada expects snow squalls to strengthen throughout the day with the most intense squalls expected this afternoon.

The other factor in this weather system is wind gusts up to 50 km/h which could result in the snow blowing around, further hampering driving conditions, especially in rural areas.

In London and eastern Middlesex County snow fall totals could range from 15-25 cm while Strathroy and Western Middlesex County could see 10-15 cm.

The highest amount of snowfall is expected in areas closer to Lake Huron.

Lambton County along with Oxford, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Wellington, are all under warnings as well, while Elgin and Norfolk County are under weather advisories.

The snow squalls are expected to move north of the area into the evening.

School buses are cancelled in Huron-Perth as a result of the snow.

While there are cancellations in London, they are due to an OSSTF walkout.