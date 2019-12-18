LONDON, ONT -- A snow squall warning is in effect in the region. A cold arctic air mass has moved in and is generating snow squalls downwind of lake Huron.

Winds will continue to gust Wednesday afternoon, and visibility will go from clear in parts of the city to less than a kilometre.

Snow streamers are disorganized and the bands have been heavier in eastern Middlesex County, where the snow has been accumulating.

The south and west end of the city can expect a heavier streamer to move in for the evening commute with a shift in the winds. The snow streamers will become more localized tonight.

The temperature has been falling, but we will hold at -9 C through the afternoon. The wind chill, bitterly cold, is close to -20.

Snowfall amounts in the city will range from five to 15 cm.

Lambton County along with Oxford, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Wellington, are all under warnings as well, while Elgin and Norfolk County are under travel advisories.

The snow squalls are expected to continue this evening, before easing off tonight.

School buses are cancelled in Huron-Perth as a result of the snow.

While there are cancellations in London, they are due to an high school teachers' one-day walkout.

Health unit suggests bundling up

While the cold temperatures won't drop low enough for a cold weather alert, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reminding residents to prepare for the conditions if they're heading outside.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU, said in a statement, “We see people every winter who don’t take the cold seriously, who don’t wear gloves or hats, winter boots or even a warm coat. Underestimating the cold can lead to hypothermia, frostbite or other health concerns.”

The health unit is also advising agancies that help the homeless to prepare for higher demand for services.

If you see someone in distress due to the cold you are encouraged to contact London CAReS at 519-663-5317 Ext. 2469 or 519-617-0570.