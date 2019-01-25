

Scott Miller, CTV London





Intense snow squalls closed roads and shuttered schools across a large swath of midwestern Ontario Friday.

Highway 21 is closed between Port Elgin and Amberley due to the squalls and blowing snow causing whiteout conditions.

School buses were cancelled across much of the region.

Drivers report whiteout conditions on roads stretching from Stratford to Sauble Beach as squalls move up and down the Lake Huron shoreline.

The squalls are expected to last throughout the day.

Owen Sound has declared a 'Significant Weather Event,' at city crews try to keep up with the snow.

Residents are warned that roads and sidewalks are considered to be in a 'state of repair' until the weather clears.