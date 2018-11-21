

CTV London





Snow squall bands are forecast for London and Middlesex County Wednesday afternoon and through into the evening rush hour.

A snow squall warning is also in effect for Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

A stiff and cold northwesterly flow of fresh arctic air is expected to generate lake effect snow bands off of Lake Huron.

Environment Canada says under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

In general snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are possible if the snow squall locks in place for several hours.

Motorists are reminded to drive according to the road and weather conditions and allow extra time to get where they're going.

The lake effect snow will slowly taper off to a few flurries overnight as the winds die down.

A weather advisory is also in effect for Elgin, Oxford-Brant and surrounding regions.

Flurries, snowfall and wind are expected to make driving difficult.