A snow squall warning continues for the London region, with snow bands expected Saturday night.

Enviornment Canada says London could see as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of snow under the heaviest snow squall.

Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth are also under the advisory.

The agency says the snow squalls will evolve into snow bands tonight and into Sunday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.