Snow squalls close schools, slow traffic in midwestern Ontario
Residents were digging out after snow squalls hit midwestern Ontario on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 5:08PM EST
Persistent snow squalls forced the cancellation of school buses and closure of some schools in parts of midwestern Ontario Thursday.
The closures were centred around Southern Bruce and Northern Huron counties.
The squalls had dropped as much as 10 centimetres of snow by 6 a.m., with another 10 centimetres falling throughout the day.
The accumulating snow built up quickly on area roads, keeping snowplows busy.
By Thursday afternoon Bruce County declared a significant weather event, meaning rapidly accumulating snow is making it take longer to clear roadways.
For the most recent road closures, information can be found on the Bruce County website.