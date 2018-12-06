

Scott Miller, CTV London





Persistent snow squalls forced the cancellation of school buses and closure of some schools in parts of midwestern Ontario Thursday.

The closures were centred around Southern Bruce and Northern Huron counties.

The squalls had dropped as much as 10 centimetres of snow by 6 a.m., with another 10 centimetres falling throughout the day.

The accumulating snow built up quickly on area roads, keeping snowplows busy.

By Thursday afternoon Bruce County declared a significant weather event, meaning rapidly accumulating snow is making it take longer to clear roadways.

For the most recent road closures, information can be found on the Bruce County website.