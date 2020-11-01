LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Middlesex-London, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth, Sunday evening.

Heavy snow squalls, first of the season, have developed off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The squalls, which can bring up to 15 centimeters of snowfall accumulation, will continue throughout the night before weakening Monday morning.

Visibility will be reduced significantly due to heavy and blowing snow.

Changes can occur between clear skies to heavy snow within a short period of time during these conditions.

As of Sunday evening, a wind warning is also in effect for:

London

Parkhill

Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy

Komoka

Western Middlesex County

Winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h will strengthen this evening up to 90 km/h, diminishing Monday evening.

High winds can do damage to buildings and can toss loose objects of cause branches to break. The public is encouraged to be careful during such weather alerts.