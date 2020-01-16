LONDON, ONT -- The afternoon and evening commute could be extra challenging in the London region due to expected snow squalls and blowing snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London-Middlesex, Lambton County, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.

Snow squalls along with northwesterly winds are forecast to develop this afternoon following a weak low pressure system moving through the area.

An estimated 5-10 cm is expected in some areas, but it’s the sudden reduction in visibility and blowing snow that could make driving hazardous.

Snow squalls can make driving conditions highly varied, with white conditions one moment to sunny in just a matter of kilometres.

The snow squalls will weaken by Friday morning.