Snow squall watch issued for London region

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for the London area and a weather advisory for parts of midwestern Ontario.

The snow squall watch has been issued for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth.

Officials say there is "potential for snow squalls off Lake Huron" starting late Monday morning and through the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts of 15 cm with periods of heavy snow are possible.

The squalls are expected to weaken into flurries by Monday evening.

Meanwhile a winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and the Barrie region.

Drivers are warned that the flurries of Lake Huron could be heavy at times with two to four centimetres of snow falling within an hour or two.