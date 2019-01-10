

CTV London





A snow squall warning remains in effect for London and surrounding areas following a night of squalls.

As much as 5-10 cm more of snow may fall in affected areas adding to the total seen overnight.

One band is from Bayfield through Lucan, and another is from Port Franks to Strathroy. These snow squalls are expected to weaken through the morning.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.