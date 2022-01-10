Snow squall warnings and watches issued for parts of Southern Ont.

London, Ont. -

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings and watches for several parts of the region Monday.

Huron-Perth and Grey Bruce are under warnings as some areas could see 15 to 25 cm over the next 12 hours. An additional 20 to 40 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

Drivers should take extra precaution on roads as squalls will create near zero visibility at times, along with icy conditions.

London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are currently under snow squall warnings and could see anywhere from 15 to 20 cm.

Squalls are expected to dissipate Tuesday morning.