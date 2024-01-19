Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
The weather agency said lake-effect snow squalls will begin Friday evening and last until Sunday.
The region could see about 20-30 cm or more of snow accumulate.
The greatest snowfall accumulation is expected to be north of Highway 402 and northwest of the City of London to the Lake Huron shoreline.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the London, Ont. region:
Friday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Flurries and local snow squalls beginning early this evening. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.
Saturday: Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 1 or low.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 4.
Tuesday: Periods of snow. High plus 2.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Indignant Donald Trump pouts and rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
What challenges do Canadians face moving to a fully integrated EV future?
With temperatures dipping into the minus teens and 20s across Canada, electric vehicle owners are also seeing their battery power plunge more quickly.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Shopping Trends
Kitchener
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
Windsor
Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
Essex County mayors share insight over breakfast
Leamington Mayor and Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald took the podium at this year’s Breakfast with the Mayors, hosted by the Leamington Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate her town’s history and future.
Barrie
Up to 20cm of heavy snowfall expected to make for tricky driving conditions
Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations.
Private investigators seek answers in mysterious disappearance of Barrie woman
Seven months following the mysterious disappearance of a Barrie woman, her family has enlisted the services of a private investigation team in their pursuit of answers.
OPP warns against reckless behaviour as snowmobile trails finally open
After a milder-than-typical December made for a prolonged wait, Muskoka has finally received enough snow to kickstart the snowmobile season.
Northern Ontario
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Ottawa
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Toronto
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
Montreal
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Atlantic
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
Health department wants to put four more N.B. hospitals to take critical state procedure
The New Brunswick health department has requested to place four New Brunswick hospitals under a critical state procedure, which would allow staff to move long-term care patients to nursing or special care homes.
Winnipeg
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Calgary
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
'Fire can kill us long after it's been put out': Recognizing inaugural Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Firefighters obviously have dangerous jobs but the immediate risk of running into burning buildings isn't the biggest threat. For the first time, there is a month dedicated to highlighting what is: cancer.
WEATHER
WEATHER Below seasonal weekend with a warm-up on the horizon
We are gradually getting warmer and warmer in Calgary, even though it may not feel like it.
Edmonton
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
Edmonton man arrested while trying to defraud 93-year-old man of $11K: RCMP
A 38-year-old Edmonton man is in jail after he allegedly tried to steal $11,000 from a 93-year-old man.
Vancouver
'Smart glove' developed at UBC aims to aid stroke recovery
A group of stroke survivors is trying out a new "smart glove" at the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Bargaining to resume this weekend to avoid potential B.C. bus strike
Negotiations to reach a pay deal for transit supervisors and avert a potential bus strike in British Columbia's Lower Mainland are set to resume.