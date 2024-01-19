LONDON
    • Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region

    Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch across the London, Ont. region on Jan. 19, 2024.
    Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.

    The weather agency said lake-effect snow squalls will begin Friday evening and last until Sunday.

    The region could see about 20-30 cm or more of snow accumulate.

    The greatest snowfall accumulation is expected to be north of Highway 402 and northwest of the City of London to the Lake Huron shoreline.

    Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

    Here’s a look at the forecast for the London, Ont. region:

    Friday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Flurries and local snow squalls beginning early this evening. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

    Saturday: Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 1 or low.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

    Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

    Tuesday: Periods of snow. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

