Snow shovelling dispute turns violent
CTV London
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 4:06PM EST
Snow and fists were flying in St. Thomas during an altercation Thursday.
Police say two neighbours started fighting over where snow was being shovelled in a laneway.
The confrontation became physical and then a mother of one of the fighters came outside and attacked the other with a baseball bat.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Her 26-year-old son is charged with assault.
They were both being held in jail until a bail hearing.