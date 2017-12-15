

CTV London





Snow and fists were flying in St. Thomas during an altercation Thursday.

Police say two neighbours started fighting over where snow was being shovelled in a laneway.

The confrontation became physical and then a mother of one of the fighters came outside and attacked the other with a baseball bat.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Her 26-year-old son is charged with assault.

They were both being held in jail until a bail hearing.