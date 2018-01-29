

Get ready to see the grass disappear again as snowy conditions return to southwestern Ontario.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Windsor, Essex, London, Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton, Elgin, and Oxford Counties.

A slow moving cold front is expected to bring with it about 10-12 cm of snow beginning early Monday morning.

Commuters should plan for challenging road conditions especially for the Monday evening commute.