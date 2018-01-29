Featured
Snow returning to parts of southwestern Ontario
A pedestrian walks down Brunswick Street near Citadel Hill in Halifax as a major winter storm blasts the Maritimes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 29, 2018 6:27AM EST
Get ready to see the grass disappear again as snowy conditions return to southwestern Ontario.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Windsor, Essex, London, Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton, Elgin, and Oxford Counties.
A slow moving cold front is expected to bring with it about 10-12 cm of snow beginning early Monday morning.
Commuters should plan for challenging road conditions especially for the Monday evening commute.