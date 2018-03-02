

Southwestern Ontario saw a good amount of snow overnight but it wasn't enough to keep most school buses off the road Friday.

Here is a break down of school bus status by region:

London, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin: Running

Huron-Perth: Running

Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton: Zones 1,4,5,6,7,8 Cancelled - Zones 2,3 Running

Windsor/Essex: Running