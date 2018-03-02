Featured
Snow not enough to stop most buses
School buses can be seen in this undated photo. (CTV Barrie)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 6:32AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 7:21AM EST
Southwestern Ontario saw a good amount of snow overnight but it wasn't enough to keep most school buses off the road Friday.
Here is a break down of school bus status by region:
London, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin: Running
Huron-Perth: Running
Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton: Zones 1,4,5,6,7,8 Cancelled - Zones 2,3 Running
Windsor/Essex: Running