Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season.
A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario.
Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
Environment Canada warns drivers to be prepared and to adjust driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions, maintain a safe driving distance, and be aware that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
The snow will ramp up Tuesday night, and will come to end early Wednesday morning. The overnight temperature will hover just above freezing — as a result, a lot of the snow will melt on contact.
The snow that fell over the weekend was lake effect flurries as colder air moved over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
The weather moving in Tuesday night is associated with a low pressure system.
Colder air is on the move, with the temperatures this weekend expected to drop 10 degrees below normal.
The local regions currently under a weather advisory include:
- London-Middlesex
- Huron-Perth
- Oxford-Brant
