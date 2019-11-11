LONDON, Ont. -- Snowfall is accumulating on area roads Monday afternoon and will make for a messy commute home.

A weather advisory continues across Southern Ontario, as winter weather has set up shop in the region.

A developing low pressures system will slide south of the Great Lakes Monday night, pulling moisture into the area.

Snowfall amounts will reach close to 10 centimetres in the City of London.

Snow will continue for the drive home this evening. Expect snow to taper to flurries Monday night with the moisture pulling east of the city and flurries easing off around 2 a.m.

A snow squall watch is in effect for Lambton County. Flurries and snowsqualls are expected to develop early Tuesday from Sarnia to Kettle Point.

Early in the day, the squalls will impact western Lambton County before shifting east. The morning commute could bring whiteout conditions along Highway 402 between Sarnia and London.

About 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected in Lambton County.

Snow squalls will drift into Middlesex County later Tuesday and the City of London will see snowfall and snow squalls on Tuesday afternoon.

Expect another five centimetres of snow as the lake-enhanced response generates snow off Lake Huron.

Temperatures will average well below normal through Saturday, with wind chills this week between -5 and -12C.

Overnight low temperatures will edge into record low territory as this early blast of winter settles in.