Snow squalls and blowing snow led to another day of traffic headaches across southwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

There were numerous closures along Highway 401 through the day as well as smaller fender benders on county roads.

All westbound lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon at Foldens Line in Ingersoll for a multi-vehicle collision that OPP said could cause an "extended closure."

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Another crash involving more than 20 vehicles in Milton, Ont. shut down the westbound 401 and has left a massive traffic backup of several kilometres.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says some of the vehicles involved are blocking the shoulder, slowing clean-up efforts.

Meanwhile a transport truck crash on Highway 24 between Concession 2 and Burford-Delhi Townline Road north of Simcoe, Ont. closed the road for several hours.

The driver was not injured.

Buses cancelled in county, London buses running

Students in the counties who rely on school buses had another snow day Wednesday, while buses within London were running as scheduled.

Freezing rain in the region gave way to snow overnight and then blowing snow, which was expected to make travel hazardous.

All buses have been cancelled in Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, The Red Zone and some routes in Huron-Perth.

With files from The Canadian Press.