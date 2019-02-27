

CTV London





More snow falling over southern Ontario made for some messy driving conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather is believed to have played a role in a crash on the Thompson Road/ bridge over the Thames River near Pond Mills Road.

Officials say a car and an SUV collided and one person was transported to hospital.

The bridge was closed for about 30 minutes as crews cleared the scene.

A Special Weather Statement was in place for much of the day across the London region, including Lambton, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties.

It has since ended, but several centimetres of snow fell in the area, making the roads slick.

London police were asking drivers to avoid the section of Commissioners Road known as Snake Hill for several hours as vehicles were having difficulty climbing the incline.

Environment Canada had also issued snowfall warnings for the area from Niagara to Durham Region, just east of Toronto.

The agency was calling for in excess of 15 centimetres of snow in those areas, with snowfall expected to taper off into Wednesday night.

With files from The Canadian Press