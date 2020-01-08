LONDON, ONT -- In London, a snow squall watch is in effect while areas north and east of the city are under snow squall warnings with Wednesday already shaping up to be a messy day.

Provincial police have reported several collisions along highway 402 after snow moved through the area earlier Wednesday morning.

London could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, however it’s blowing snow that could also have an impact on drivers.

Areas closer to Lake Huron could see upwards of 15 cm by this evening.

The snow is accompanying a brief cold front that will drop temperatures to -12C overnight before climbing back 5C on Thursday.

No bus cancellations have been reported so far.