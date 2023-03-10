Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealed

Amid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.

On Friday morning, several commuter flights to Toronto were cancelled. And at least one-afternoon departure to sunny Cancun, Mexico was delayed.

Most other flights remained on schedule.

It is tough news for some March Break travellers, especially James Oluwafemi and his wife.

They were frantically trying to find ground transportation after Air Canada scrubbed their regional flight. They are slated to be at a wedding party Friday evening.

“And they’re rescheduling flights our flights to 7:30 p.m. That doesn’t work for me. Never thought the weather was going to be bad.”

The president and CEO of London International Airport, Scott McFadzean, empathizes with passenger frustration.

But he maintains weather delays on Friday are more manageable than Saturday.

“I’d say today is better than any time on the weekend,” McFadzean said.

And the timing of a flight cancelation hasn’t been ideal for the airport.

A departures board showing delayed and cancelled flights at the London International Airport in London, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

ORLANDO FLIGHTS SCRUBBED EARLIER THAN PLANNED

Swoop Airlines has confirmed it will end direct flights from London to Orlando on March 23, a month earlier than planned.

Logistical challenges at the smaller Orlando-Sanford Airport are the reason, according to McFadzeen.

“We thought we had a solution, or Swoop thought they had a solution, but it just didn’t work, out so they just decided to end the service early and avoid some of those last-minute cancellations for everyone.”

NEW FLIGHTS COMING

Despite the disappointment, McFadzean expects a direct Orlando flight will return next fall.

It will be preceded by low-cost summer flights direct from London. They include Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg.

McFadzean hopes by next winter Orlando and other existing sun destinations might be joined by other popular destinations.

“Las Vegas, Florida, or anywhere more south there in that state to access cruise destinations. And of course, some other popular cities to visit, like Nashville.”

But those destinations are a long way off as snow flies at the airport.

Still, some welcome a delay, including one senior couple, who now have three more days with their London-based family.

After all, they both say, “It’s the weather. You just have to surrender to it.”