LONDON ONT. -- Fanshawe College and the 1st Hussars Association of London opens their doors Thursday for a sneak peek into the ongoing work to preserve the Holy Roller memorial.

The Holy Roller’s is being held at the centre for applied transportation technology, where Fanshawe students are assisting in its makeover.

Fanshawe college and 1st Hussars Association of London works on preserving Holy Roller (Jordyn Read/CTV News)

Holy Roller Memorial was removed from its spot in Victoria Park on June 8

Holy Roller was gifted to the City of London in June 1949 to commemorate the sacrifice made by members of the 1st Hussars during the Second World War.

It was moved to Victoria Park in May 1956.