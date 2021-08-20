Sneak peek inside new lockers to curb bike theft downtown London, Ont.

London, Ont. -

Cyclists can soon breath a little easier when they visit downtown London.

Rentable bike lockers that operate with a an app have just been installed at several locations including Victoria Park and the corner of Wellington and Dundas.

“I’m just thrilled to see this here. I’d love to see these lockers filled all the time,” says Shelley Carr, who operates the London, Ontario Stolen Bike Report group on Facebook.

Just days before the official launch by city hall, Carr has downloaded the app and tested a locker with her own bike.

Each large metal box is divided in half to accommodate two bikes.

Like a lot of cyclists, John Dedlow seldom stops downtown because determined thieves still target bikes locked to traditional racks.

“The thieves have cordless angle grinders, so they can cut through any type of lock,” Dedlow explains. “The way insurance is, you have to pay to replace (bikes) yourself because deductibles are so high.”

Carr has been petitioning for 10 bike lockers in each municipal parking lot, so this sudden arrival is an encouraging start.

She says the number of stolen bikes reported to her Facebook group is rising, “It’s probably the highest number of bike thefts in my four years running.”

According to online bicycle registry 529 Garage, 25 percent of victims reduce the amount that they ride after a theft.

Seven per cent discontinue riding bikes.

Carr adds that the new lockers make existing cycling infrastructure better by encouraging cyclists to stop downtown.

“People going to work, or wanting to shop,” she says. “People were afraid to come. Afraid their bike was going to get stolen.”

The lockers are expected to officially enter service early next week.