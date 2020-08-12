LONDON, ONT. -- CTV News has obtained a plan that will be presented to Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) trustees Wednesday evening, that details how secondary schools in the region will operate for the coming school year.

The plan calls for what is being described as a Quadmester approach. In a Quadmester, students will take two courses at a time for a 10-week period.

Quad 1 will take place between Sept. 8 and Nov. 11.

A school day will start with two 60-minute blocks covering the same subject. A 40- to 60-minute lunch break would follow, and then an additional 120 minutes of the second subject would be broken again into two blocks in the afternoon. A 60-minute study hall would conclude the day.

The study hall block of the day will provide an opportunity for the classroom teacher to connect with students during their at-home learning.

Students are assigned into groups as either Cohort ‘A’ or Cohort ‘B’ and each cohort will have approximately 15 students.

Students will potentially be part of two cohorts. For example, a student assigned to Cohort ‘A’ will attend one course with one cohort of classmates and the second course with potentially another cohort of classmates.

Trustees will go over the plan at the special meeting Wednesday night, as well as the plan for elementary schools.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it becomes available.