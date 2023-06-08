Smoke continuing, rain forecast for the weekend

After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, it will be mainly sunny Friday, with the risk for localized smoke to mix down to the surface as the wind continues out of the northwest.

A special air quality statement remains in effect with a current rating of four, or “moderate,” and sensitive groups including those with breathing issues should monitor the latest air quality health index.

The air quality will improve Saturday in southern Ontario, with a shift in the wind.

Atchison said the blocking pattern finally breaks down this weekend and there is the chance for showers Sunday.

An area of low pressure will develop over the central United States and will move over the area Monday. The chance for rain will ramp up Sunday night and bring some much-needed rainfall to the area Sunday night into Monday.

The chance for rain will continue Tuesday, so the Forest City will have a few opportunities to receive some desperately needed rainfall.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Widespread smoke. Sustained winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light this evening. Low of 8 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the morning. Local smoke. Sustained winds of 20 km/h in the morning. High of 24 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 25 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 21 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 19 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 24 C.