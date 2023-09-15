Small projects with big impact: How would you improve your neighbourhood?

Mural selected as a Neighbourhood Decision Making winning proposal on Oxford Street East, seen on Sept. 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Mural selected as a Neighbourhood Decision Making winning proposal on Oxford Street East, seen on Sept. 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News