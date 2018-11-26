

Scott Miller, CTV London





It’s been a slushy, snowy drive across much of Midwestern Ontario on Monday.

Heavy wet snow has blanketed an area from Tobermory to Goderich, creating some treacherous driving conditions.

More snow is expected Monday night and Tuesday, with some rain mixed in.

The weather is believed to have contributed to several crashes and cars sliding into ditches.

Around 9:30 a.m., there were three cars in the ditch between Wingham and Lucknow.

A serious crash near Mount Forest Monday morning may also have been weather related.