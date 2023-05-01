Slots and table games back open at Gateway Casino in London

Gateway Casino in London has reopened.

As part of the phased plan that started Saturday, London was the latest location to reopen following a cyber attack.

According to the company, both slots and table games, as well as the Gateway Restaurant will be available for customers as of 12 p.m. on Monday.

Gateway casinos across the province including Clinton, Chatham and Sarnia, which were all still shuttered as of Monday, had been closed since April 16 after a ransomware cyber attack.

At the time, the company said it was continuing to restore IT systems.