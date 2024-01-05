Slight decrease in London's unemployment rate

LONDON
    London's  unemployment rate decreased slighty in December, compared to November.

    According to Statistics Canada, London's unemployment rate in December was 5.6 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in November.

    The national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December.

    Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.

    It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

