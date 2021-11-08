Sleeping suspects leads to multiple charges

Exeter, Ont. -

Two people seen sleeping in a vehicle has resulted in several charges, according to London police.

On Friday, a 2008 Ford Fusion was reported stolen and on Saturday a citizen reported a set of license plates stolen from a different vehicle.

On Sunday, police were contacted after a silver Ford Fusion was seen running on Wellington Road, with two people allegedly sleeping inside.

After attending, officers arrested the two people after learning it was the same vehicle reported stolen and it had license plates also reported stolen.

A search yielded the following items:

.22 calibre handgun

43 grams of suspected Cocaine, value $4,730

16 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $6,000

12 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, value $1,320

54 x Dilaudid pills, value $110

Digital scale

A 24-year-old and 40-year-old, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences: