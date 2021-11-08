Sleeping suspects leads to multiple charges
Exeter, Ont. -
Two people seen sleeping in a vehicle has resulted in several charges, according to London police.
On Friday, a 2008 Ford Fusion was reported stolen and on Saturday a citizen reported a set of license plates stolen from a different vehicle.
On Sunday, police were contacted after a silver Ford Fusion was seen running on Wellington Road, with two people allegedly sleeping inside.
After attending, officers arrested the two people after learning it was the same vehicle reported stolen and it had license plates also reported stolen.
A search yielded the following items:
- .22 calibre handgun
- 43 grams of suspected Cocaine, value $4,730
- 16 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $6,000
- 12 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, value $1,320
- 54 x Dilaudid pills, value $110
- Digital scale
A 24-year-old and 40-year-old, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:
- Four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000