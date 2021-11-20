Walkerton, Ont. -

Competitors from across North America converged on the Brant Tract trails, north of Walkerton Saturday, for sled dog racing without snow.

It’s called dryland mushing, and it’s becoming as popular as the snow-based races.

“The winter season is getting shorter and shorter, so a lot of us are turning to ATVs, scooters, bikes, rigs, even running, to train our dogs, to get them ready for the really short winter season,” said Lisa Degennaro, the organizer of Saturday’s time trials.

This isn’t just a few people with dogs from Southwestern Ontario taking part, there are competitors and dogs from as far away as New York and Quebec.

Bekka Haase came all the way from Buffalo for the races.

“I do travel a lot. I go to Michigan, Wisconsin. I’m going to Ohio next weekend. I’m here a lot because you’ve got such nice areas to train up here,” said Haase.

While most snow based sled dog races require, as many as eight or 12 dogs, you only need one or two dogs for dryland mushing.

“Dryland is for people with smaller teams, with one or two dogs, like house dogs. You don’t need to have a whole team. So I find the dryland is more accessible than the traditional sled dog racing,” said a competitor who came from Quebec.

Saturday’s time trials are about keeping their dog athletes in shape, but it’s also about being part of community of like-minded animal lovers.

“Once you’re out there with them and you’re one with your dog, connected only by the gangline, it’s like this feeling of being a team, together. There’s nothing else like it,” said Haase.

“It’s very, very unique. And, it’s something really fun, too. What better way to spend time with your dogs than doing something they really love to do,” added DeGennaro.