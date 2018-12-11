

OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in a disturbing incident involving a young girl over a year ago.

Police say on September 10th, 2017 a man driving a small, four-door vehicle pulled up to a 12-year-old girl on Collingwood Street in Meaford and asked for directions.

The man then started asking personal questions that were sexual in nature.

He is described as white, between 50 and 70 years old, heavy set, with short brown and grey hair, some grey facial hair on his chin, dark eyebrows and crooked yellowed teeth.

The vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Matrix with a dark interior.

The incident was reported to police over a year ago, but police say they continue to investigate, and have released a photo and a sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey County OPP at 519-794-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.cstip.ca.