LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are sounding the alarm about thin ice conditions after several youths were spotted skating on dangerous conditions.

On Wednesday a concerned citizen saw a group of youths skating on a pond with thin ice in Waterford.

Police arrived on scene and reminded the youths about the dangers of thin ice and open water.

Police are reminding the public that venturing onto ponds, lakes and other bodies of water can be potentially fatal.

With the milder wet winter so far many bodies of water due not have suitable ice for recreation.

For those going out on ice the OPP suggest carrying the following items: