Skating on thin ice: OPP say no ice is safe ice
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 9:06AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are sounding the alarm about thin ice conditions after several youths were spotted skating on dangerous conditions.
On Wednesday a concerned citizen saw a group of youths skating on a pond with thin ice in Waterford.
Police arrived on scene and reminded the youths about the dangers of thin ice and open water.
Police are reminding the public that venturing onto ponds, lakes and other bodies of water can be potentially fatal.
With the milder wet winter so far many bodies of water due not have suitable ice for recreation.
For those going out on ice the OPP suggest carrying the following items:
- Distress signalling devices such as, marine flares, waterproof flashlight, or a whistle will assist in attracting attention.
- Ice picks in the event that you fall through the ice.
- Carrying a fully charged cellular telephone, stored in an inside pocket to keep it warm. Keep it turned off to conserve the battery, and only use it when necessary.
- Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
- Carry a Global Positioning System (GPS) and a compass.
- Energy bars and water to keep you nourished
- Plastic sheets, small tarpaulins, or even space blankets will assist in establishing a make shift shelter.
- Avoid alcohol consumption