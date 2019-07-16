

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





The Sixties Scoop Class-Action settlement information sessions made a stop in Point Edward on Tuesday.

The session attracted nine people from the area looking for information about whether they’re eligible and how to apply.

An estimated 20,000 claimants will share $750 million. Eligible recipients are expected to receive between $25,000 and $50,000.

The history of the Sixties Scoop is not widely known by non-Indigenous Canadians.

The practice, which continued from 1951 to 1991, involved Indigenous children being taken from their families and placed in the care of non-Indigenous families.

Among those attending Tuesday’s session was 61-year-old Tim Eberle of Sarnia, Ont.

He tells CTV News he didn’t know he was First Nations until he was about 10 years old.

He says his participation in the settlement is not about the money, but rather about making Canadians more aware of what happened.

The session makes a stop in Windsor on Wednesday at the Quality Inn downtown from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The deadline for claims is Aug. 30, 2019.

Details and forms are available on the Sixties Scoop Class Action settlement website.