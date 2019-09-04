

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was struck by a reversing pickup truck in Dunnville.

Police were called to address in Dunnville just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports came in of a child struck by a vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a pickup truck was reversing onto the road when the child was struck.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.