Six-year-old injured by reversing pickup truck
Justin Zadorsky , CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:54AM EDT
A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was struck by a reversing pickup truck in Dunnville.
Police were called to address in Dunnville just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports came in of a child struck by a vehicle.
The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a pickup truck was reversing onto the road when the child was struck.
The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.