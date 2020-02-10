LONDON, ONT. -- A two-vehicle crash just east of St. Thomas on Sunday evening sent six people to hospital.

Elgin County OPP say the crash happened on Talbot Line between Penhale Road and Powers Road around 6 p.m.

A westbound minivan reportedly moved into the eastbound lanes, hitting an eastbound two-door compact car.

Four people from the minivan and two people in the car were taken to hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to serious, but non were believed to be life-threatening.

Provincial police say road and weather conditions at the time were a factor in the crash.

The road was briefly closed, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is continuing.