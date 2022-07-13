Six people escape fire between two St. Thomas homes

Two families have escaped a fire between a pair of century-old residences in central St. Thomas, Ont.

The fire has heavily damaged the homes at 72 and 74 Kains St. near Manitoba Street.

Chris, who declined to provide his last name, and lives at 74 Kain Street told CTV News he woke up around 3:30 a.m. to his smoke alarm and neighbours banging on the front door.

“We heard our smoke alarm go off, I came down and that’s when I saw the fire come in the door through the side — and when I realized I couldn’t put it out, I made sure to get my whole family out,” said Chris.

As he did, St. Thomas Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

“Crews encountered heavy fire between the two houses and it got into the attic between the two houses,” said fire investigator Kim Destun. “They went in and made sure everybody was out of the houses.”

Chris, who declined to provide his last name, is happy to see his pet cat moments after it was taken from his fire damaged home in St. Thomas on July 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Thankfully, all six occupants of the two homes were safely outside. However, several of them, including Chris, went to the hospital as a precaution.

Destun says once all residents were located, fire crews focused on fighting the flames on the outside of the homes.

An aerial ladder was used to reach each attic, even though Destun says it was a challenge to get equipment over hydro lines.

The fire was under control within a short time frame and most fire crews were released by 7:30 a.m.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in and an investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

“It appears to be in the exterior but still under investigation,” said Destun.

Fire prevention officer and investigator with St. Thomas fire Kim Destun, speaks with CTV News on July 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A forensic unit arrived to take pictures of the area around 9 am.

Just moments earlier, a happy reunion for Chris as a family cat was found safe inside his damaged home. The cat was among several pets, including a dog, caught in the fire.

Chris tells CTV News he is insured and ultimately thankful his smoke detector and his neighbours ensured his family is safe.

“Yes, everything else is just stuff,” he emphasized.

Destun says a formal damage estimate has not been made, but added, “Both houses are probably a tear down.”