LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

That's a significant drop from the double digit tally of 14 new cases Friday.

This brings the total confirmed number of cases to 845. There are 700 resolved cases and 57 deaths.

The majority of cases are in London with 778 in the city.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities - Ashwood Manor Retirement Home, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Meadow Park Care Centre.

Southwest Public Health, serving Elgin and Oxford Counties, is reporting one new case Saturday. That brings the total to 264 total cases, with six confirmed ongoing cases and 253 resolved and five deaths,

Ontario is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

Health officials confirmed 435 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.