LONDON, ONT. -- Southwest Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford Counties, is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are currently 158 cumulative confirmed cases across the two counties and 64 confirmed ongoing cases.

There are no new deaths being reported, remaining at five.

The majority of the cases reside in Aylmer with 35.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just one new case of the virus in the region Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 676 with 587 resolved cases.

The death toll from the virus remains at 57 in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile, London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will maintain their regular hours throughout the long weekend.

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Oakridge Arena facility will be closed Sunday, but will reopen on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.